Bobby Brown speaks out after the death of his son Bobby Brown Jr.: 'There are no words'

Bobby Brown is speaking out for the first time since the tragic death of his son.

Brown's son, Bobby Brown Jr., was found dead on Wednesday at the age of 28 by the Los Angeles Police Department, who had responded to a medical emergency.

On Thursday, the "My Prerogative" singer, 51, told Fox News via his agent: "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

Citing Brown Jr.'s family, TMZ reports that Brown Jr. had allegedly been experiencing flu-like symptoms in the days before his death. Another source added that he did not have coronavirus.

Law enforcement told Fox News on Wednesday that foul play was not immediately suspected. According to TMZ, although no drugs were found at the scene, a toxicology test will still be done.

The R&B icon shared Brown Jr. with Kim Ward, Brown's longtime on-again-off-again romance.

His other surviving children include Landon, about 34; La'Princia, about 30; Cassius, 11; Bodhi, 5; and Hendrix, 4.

Brown was also father to Bobbi Kristina Brown, whom he shared with the late Whitney Houston.

Bobbi Kristina died in 2015 at the age of 22. She was found in a bathtub and spent months in a coma receiving treatment for brain damage before passing away.

Bobby Jr.'s former stepmother, superstar Houston, died in 2012 at age 48. The singer and actress drowned in a bathtub with several drugs, including cocaine, found in her system.

Brown Sr. was married to the seven-time Grammy winner from 1992 to 2007. Bobbi Kristina was their only child together.

In 2012, he married Alicia Etheredge, the mother of his three youngest childfren.