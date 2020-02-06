Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina’s ex-fiancé, cause of death revealed: reports

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancé Nick Gordon's cause of death has been revealed.

Gordon died of heroin toxicity with the manner of death officially deemed accidental, according to E! News, citing an autopsy report. Per E! and TMZ, citing the docs, Gordon was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. He was administered Narcan and hospitalized for seven hours before he died.

Gordon, who was 30 at the time of his death, was suspected to have overdosed on New Year’s Day in Florida. He had reportedly suffered a series of heart attacks following the now-confirmed overdose and later died at Altamonte Springs Hospital, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

In a 911 dispatch call obtained by TMZ at the time of Gordon’s death, an operator is heard saying, “Black stuff is coming out of his mouth and he was not breathing.” According to the outlet, it is possible black discharge is released from the mouth and nostrils following an opioid overdose.

Joe Habachy, Gordon's lawyer, released a statement to Fox News following the 30-year-old's death. While the attorney did not provide details surrounding the cause of death, he revealed Gordon had been working hard to maintain his sobriety.

"My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of 30. While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential," the attorney told Fox News.

"Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs."

Randall Kessler, another attorney for Gordon, reacted to his death at the time.

"My heart sunk when I heard the news. This is a tragic ending to Nick's troubled life," Kessler said.

Gordon's brother, Junior Walker, mourned his death in a Facebook post, writing, "God why did I have to lose my brother on New Years."

"All I can do is cry," he continued.

In January 2015, Gordon was present when Bobbi Kristina Brown, Whitney Houston's daughter, was found unconscious in the bathtub of her Georgia home following a suspected drug overdose. The 22-year-old was placed in a medically induced coma and died six months later.

Houston passed away at the age of 48 in 2012 after drowning in a bathtub in January 2012.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.