Bobby Brown posts touching tribute for late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on 5th anniversary of her death

Bobby Brown posted a touching tribute for his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina, on the 5th anniversary of her death.

Brown, 51, posted a photo of Kristina as a child. She died at age 22.

"There’s no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl," he wrote.

Brown added: "You stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you."

The “Every Little Step” singer also shared a photo of a dove perched on a ledge.

“My daughter came to see me today in the form of a dove,” Brown wrote.

In January 2015, Kristina was found in a bathtub in her Georgia home by her on-again, off-again boyfriend Nick Gordon. Brown died six months later in hospice care.

She was placed into a medically induced coma after it was determined she suffered brain damage and never regained consciousness. Brown was buried next to mother, singer Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 age 48.

An autopsy report could not conclude the manner in which Brown died.

"Death was clearly not due to natural causes, but the medical examiner has not been able to determine whether death was due to intentional or accidental causes, and has therefore classified the manner of death as undetermined," it stated.

But there was cannabis and alcohol found in the body, and reportedly also prescription medication used for anxiety.

In 2019, Brown posted a letter in honor of his late daughter.

“Every day I hold you close to my heart. I think about so many of the things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady. I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl more and more every day. So loved and so missed," he wrote.

The singer added: “Krissi, on this special day, we honor you, we love you and we shine a light on your memory.”

