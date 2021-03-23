Bobby Brown Jr.'s death being investigated by authorities due to drug involvement

Los Angeles authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the death of Bobby Brown Jr.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that there is currently an ongoing criminal investigation into Brown Jr.’s overdose.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report obtained by Fox News on Monday, the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown Sr.'s death was due to the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl."

Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Nov. 18. His death was ruled "accidental."

TMZ reports that law enforcement began looking at the case as a criminal one from the get-go after it was determined narcotics were involved. The outlet reports that officers quickly caught wind of the drugs after talking to people close to Brown Jr. before his body was found.

The case is reportedly now in the hands of the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if criminal charges can be filed against anyone related to the drugs or if things will be kicked back to the police department in order for them to conduct a further investigation.

Representatives for the L.A. County D.A. did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

At the time, police reportedly questioned Brown Jr.’s girlfriend and other witnesses who saw him before his death. Additionally, it’s reported that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.

Brown Sr., 51, told Fox News via his agent at the time, "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

Brown Jr.'s death is the latest tragedy to befall the family after his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in 2015 when she was just 22.

The daughter of Whitney Houston and Brown Sr. was found in a bathtub and later died after spending months in a coma and in treatment for brain damage. At the time, it was widely reported that the young woman died in a similar fashion to Houston, who drowned in a bathtub in 2012 at age 48. Houston, an iconic singer and actress, died with several drugs, including cocaine, in her system.

Brown Sr. and Houston were married from 1992-2007. Bobbi Kristina was their only child together.

Outside of Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr., Brown Sr. has five other children: Landon, about 34; La'Princia, about 30; Cassius, 11; Bodhi, 5; and Hendrix, 4.

