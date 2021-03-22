Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death revealed

Bobby Brown Jr.’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report obtained by Fox News, the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown Sr.'s death was due to the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl."

Brown Jr. was founded dead in his Los Angeles home on Nov. 18. His death was ruled "accidental."

Brown Sr., 51, told Fox News via his agent at the time, "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

BOBBY BROWN JR., 28, STEPSON OF WHITNEY HOUSTON, FOUND DEAD IN LOS ANGELES

Brown Jr.'s death follows that of his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, in 2015 when she was just 22.

The daughter of Whitney Houston and Brown Sr. was found in a bathtub and later died after spending months in a coma and in treatment for brain damage.

Brown Sr. and Houston were married from 1992-2007. Bobbi Kristina was their only child together.

BOBBY BROWN SPEAKS OUT AFTER THE DEATH OF HIS SON BOBBY BROWN JR.

Outside of Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr., Brown Sr. has five other children: Landon, about 34; La'Princia, about 30; Cassius, 11; Bodhi, 5; and Hendrix, 4.

Brown Jr.'s mother is Kim Ward, with whom the elder Brown had a years-long on-again-off-again relationship.

Brown Jr.'s former stepmother, Houston, died in 2012 at age 48. The singer and actress drowned in a bathtub with several drugs, including cocaine, found in her system.

BOBBY BROWN PENS HEARTBREAKING NOTE TO DAUGHTER, BOBBI KRISTINA, FOUR YEARS AFTER HER DEATH

Brown Sr. is now married to Alicia Etheredge, the mother of his three youngest children. They married in 2012.

Fox News' Julius Young and Nate Day contributed to this report.