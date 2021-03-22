Expand / Collapse search
Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death revealed

The 28-year-old's death was due to 'combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl'

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Bobby Brown Jr.’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report obtained by Fox News, the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown Sr.'s death was due to the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl."

Brown Jr. was founded dead in his Los Angeles home on Nov. 18. His death was ruled "accidental."

Brown Sr., 51, told Fox News via his agent at the time, "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

Brown Jr.'s death follows that of his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, in 2015 when she was just 22.

The daughter of Whitney Houston and Brown Sr. was found in a bathtub and later died after spending months in a coma and in treatment for brain damage.

Singer Bobby Brown, right, with his son Bobby Jr., whose cause of death was the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl."

Singer Bobby Brown, right, with his son Bobby Jr., whose cause of death was the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl." (Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

Brown Sr. and Houston were married from 1992-2007. Bobbi Kristina was their only child together.

Outside of Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr., Brown Sr. has five other children: Landon, about 34; La'Princia, about 30; Cassius, 11; Bodhi, 5; and Hendrix, 4.

Brown Jr.'s mother is Kim Ward, with whom the elder Brown had a years-long on-again-off-again relationship.

Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015.

Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015. (Reuters)

Brown Jr.'s former stepmother, Houston, died in 2012 at age 48. The singer and actress drowned in a bathtub with several drugs, including cocaine, found in her system.

Brown Sr. is now married to Alicia Etheredge, the mother of his three youngest children. They married in 2012.

Fox News' Julius Young and Nate Day contributed to this report.

