Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo reveals the 'triggering' reason she sold their Brentwood home

Just weeks after the Los Angeles home of late "Full House" star Bob Saget sold for $5.4 million, his widow Kelly Rizzo is opening up about her decision to cut the property loose.

"It's such a strange thing, because the home situation — you know, there's so many things about Bob that you know he's still so present in my life," she explained of Saget, who passed away last January.

"If you go into my new house, I mean, there's pictures of him everywhere. I say it's just shy of a Bob museum," she joked on the Tamron Hall show.

However, the home the couple shared in Brentwood was a "triggering" place for Rizzo.

"He's still everywhere. I look at videos of him all the time, I see photos of him all the time. But there was something about — and I've learned recently about grief, that something about the home that you shared sometimes can be very triggering," she admitted.

"Even if you had wonderful memories there, or even if it was such a positive experience, which it was. I mean, he loved our house, and it was such a positive memory. But there's something about when somebody passes, like the home itself can be a situation," she explained.

Just three months after Saget's unexpected death, Rizzo shared with her Instagram followers that she had left the home.

"So, yes, I moved — you figured it out," she confirmed after rumors swirled she was selling the home.

At the time, Rizzo announced that her move to her new space in Hollywood had helped "curate a lot of 'Bob things' that are around me that remind me of him."

"So that's why it was nice to get a fresh start, and I didn't really realize that until recently," Rizzo disclosed to Hall.

In February, Fox Business confirmed that Saget's abode had been sold by the Saget Family Trust. The actor had originally purchased the property in 2003 for $2.895 million.

Saget tragically passed away from head trauma after an accident in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

In a statement from the family provided to E! News, citing authorities, it was revealed that Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."

Saget was only 65. In addition to Rizzo, he leaves behind three daughters: Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara.