‘Better Call Saul’s’ Bob Odenkirk reveals co-stars helped save his life: ‘They screamed their heads off’

Bob Odenkirk revealed medics helped perform CPR after he suffered a near-fatal heart attack while on set of "Better Call Saul" in July 2021.

In an episode of Tuesday Lorraine, Odenkirk, 59, said, "I had a heart attack. I had some plaque break off and block the artery, and they [Patrick and Rhea] were right there. They came over, didn't know what to do but screamed their heads off, and then the medic showed up and performed CPR. Thank God, very lucky, very lucky."

The "Breaking Bad" actor has been known in past interviews to credit his co-stars, Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian, for "screaming their heads off" and alerting the medic, who then performed CPR, which saved his life.

Odenkirk detailed that Rhea and Patrick were waiting on the side of the set, due to COVID restrictions.

The actor's reps confirmed the incident last July in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," the actor's reps said at the time. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

Just a few days later, the actor himself released a statement on social media.

"To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he wrote in a tweet.

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery," he continued in a subsequent follow-up tweet. "Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

The Emmy nominee returned to the set of "Better Call Saul" in September 2021. The sixth and final season of the series is set to air in April.

