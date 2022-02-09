Bob Odenkirk needed three defibrillator shocks before he got his pulse back during heart attack

Bob Odenkirk revealed it took an automated defibrillator three shocks to get his heart to begin pumping again after he had a heart attack.

Odenkirk, 59, opened up about the moment he had his heart attack during a recent interview with The New York Times. The medical emergency occurred while the actor was filming on the set of "Better Call Saul" in July.

"We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer," Odenkirk told the outlet.

"I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down," he added. "[Co-star] Rhea [Seehorn] said I started turning bluish-gray right away."

By the time the show’s health safety supervisor, Rosa Estrada, and an assistant director, Angie Meyer, arrived, it took three shocks from the automatic defibrillator to get Odenkirk's pulse back.

"The third time it got me that rhythm back," Odenkirk told The Times.

The "Better Call Saul" actor revealed he doesn't have any memory of the entire experience and can only retell the story based on other people's accounts of the moment, including Seehorn's.

"That’s its own weirdness," Seehorn told the outlet. "You didn’t have a near-death experience — you’re told you had one."

He returned to the set for filming of "Better Call Saul" in September.

Odenkirk was aware he had heart issues.

"I'd known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart," he revealed. "I went to two heart doctors at Cedars-Sinai, and I had dye and an M.R.I. and all that stuff, and the doctors disagreed."

One doctor suggested he begin taking medication, while another doctor proposed waiting. Odenkirk ultimately decided to wait.

Odenkirk previously released a statement thanking family and friends for the "outpouring" of love he received following his heart attack.

"Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he wrote in a tweet at the time.