'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk speaks out after collapsing on set: 'I had a small heart attack'

Bob Odenkirk has officially spoken out about his collapse while on the New Mexico set of "Better Call Saul" earlier this week.

The actor, 58, took to social media on Friday to address the reports and thanked fans and loved ones for their well wishes.

"To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he wrote in a tweet.

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery," he continued in a subsequent follow-up tweet. "Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

BRYAN CRANSTON SAYS BOB ODENKIRK IS 'RECEIVING THE MEDICAL ATTENTION HE NEEDS' AFTER COLLAPSING ON SET

‘NOBODY’ STAR BOB ODENKIRK RECALLS BREAK-IN AT HIS FAMILY HOME: ‘I GRABBED A BASEBALL BAT’

Fox News confirmed on Tuesday that the former "Saturday Night Live" writer and Emmy-winner was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed while filming the sixth and final season of the "Breaking Bad" spinoff.

Crew members called an ambulance that took the actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill, who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report