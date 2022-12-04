Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' original cast member, dead at 90

Bob McGrath, one of the last original cast members on "Sesame Street," died Sunday. He was 90.

"Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share," a post shared on his personal account said.

"Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."

No further details surrounding his death were provided.

McGrath's representatives did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

His first episode debut was in the 1969 pilot, which began 47 seasons of work on the educational show.

McGrath wrapped his last episode, titled "Having a Ball," in 2017.

He didn't limit himself to television, though, and McGrath found success on the silver screen with roles in "Follow that Bird" and "3:10 to Yuma."

Bob was also known for his voice, and sang on many "Sesame Street" soundtracks, including the songs "People in Your Neighborhood," "Sing a Song," and "If You’re Happy And You Know It."

McGrath is survived by wife Ann Logan Sperry and five children, in addition to his grandchildren.