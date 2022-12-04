Expand / Collapse search
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' original cast member, dead at 90

McGrath made his 'Sesame Street' debut in 1969 and starred in more than 400 episodes of the children's show

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Bob McGrath, one of the last original cast members on "Sesame Street," died Sunday. He was 90.

"Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share," a post shared on his personal account said. 

"Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."

‘SESAME STREET’ STAR EMILIO DELGADO DEAD AT 81

Bob McGrath, an original "Sesame Street" star, died at the age of 90.

Bob McGrath, an original "Sesame Street" star, died at the age of 90. (Bobby Bank)

No further details surrounding his death were provided.

McGrath's representatives did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

'SESAME STREET' DEBUTS ASIAN AMERICAN MUPPET

His first episode debut was in the 1969 pilot, which began 47 seasons of work on the educational show. 

Bob McGrath attended the 11th Annual Sesame Street Workshop Benefit Gala in 2013 with a few of his favorite co-stars.

Bob McGrath attended the 11th Annual Sesame Street Workshop Benefit Gala in 2013 with a few of his favorite co-stars. (Robin Marchant)

McGrath wrapped his last episode, titled "Having a Ball," in 2017.  

He didn't limit himself to television, though, and McGrath found success on the silver screen with roles in "Follow that Bird" and "3:10 to Yuma."

Bob was also known for his voice, and sang on many "Sesame Street" soundtracks, including the songs "People in Your Neighborhood," "Sing a Song," and "If You’re Happy And You Know It." 

McGrath is survived by wife Ann Logan Sperry and five children, in addition to his grandchildren.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

