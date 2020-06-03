Bo Derek reveals how she reduces stress in her life during coronavirus pandemic

Bo Derek, like most others during these trying times, has been feeling more stress and anxiety than usual.

The 63-year-old actress opened up to First For Women magazine about how she's managing her mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Derek says she begins each day early, taking care of her four horses and three German shepards. "Tending to the loves of my life, whether human or animal, brings me great joy and comfort, which at this moment is so necessary," she said, according to the DailyMail.

BO DEREK TALKS BECOMING A SEX SYMBOL AFTER ’10’ FAME

"My horses and my dogs are a source of comfort for me," Derek added. ''Although I can't ride horses right now, I love having them in my life."

The model, who famously made hearts race in the 1979 film “10,” underwent back surgery a few years ago and has been recovering slowly with exercises in the pool.

"The surgeon said that if I got in the pool and gently swam a few minutes for 10 days, I wouldn't have to go through physical therapy," she said, adding: "To my surprise, it worked and changed my life!"

BO DEREK INTERESTED IN '10' SEQUEL BUT SAYS SHE'S TRADED IN SWIMSUITS FOR RASH GUARDS

Per the outlet, she also turns to books. "When I stress about things going on with loved ones or uncertainty in the world, I escape into an audiobook," she said. Derek also reportedly eats chocolate every night.

In February 2019, Derek opened up to Fox News about her relationship with actor John Corbett, 59, whom she's been with since 2002, noting that the pair is in no rush to get married.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think we just keep our relationship day to day,” she said at the time. “I understand when he goes off on location, he understands when I travel. We have all our independence and freedom. We just enjoy spending our time together."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.