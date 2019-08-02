Bo Derek interested in '10' sequel but says she's traded in swimsuits for rash guards

It's been 40 years since Bo Derek held the role of Jenny Hanley in "10." And in this era of reboot mania, the actress tells us there is a chance she would return to the film.

"For me to do it, it’s not possible. I can't run on the beach in slow motion. Oh my God,” she told Fox News. But Derek is interested to have the story continued with a new cast. She told Fox News there's been talks of a sequel.

"They keep talking about making a two and a three. So when they first started talking about doing a sequel, they asked if I would be the mother. Now they're asking if I’ll be the grandmother. So maybe someday," Derek said. "I've read some of them and they're good. They're funny."

The actress shared that she looks back on the role with very fond memories. “It was great being around such talented people with Dudley Moore, Julie Andrews, Blake Edwards. I was very young, inexperienced and I was just taken care of the whole way and it was a great experience for me,” she recalled.

Though she’s traded in her bikinis for “rash guards," Derek always makes time for a beach day.

"I love the sea," she shared, adding that her exercise routine is all about swimming.

"Swimming burns the most calories of any exercise. So when you see what Michael Phelps could eat for breakfast, that's for me,” she said, noting that she’s in her own backyard pool or at the local YMCA doing laps three times a week.

Derek credits the hobby, along with drinking a lot of water to keeping her young. She admitted that living largely outside of the limelight also helps her to not care as much about her appearance.

"I am my age and I'm aging and there's nothing I can do about it. I have other interests in my life so I don't work that often. I don't do red carpets that often. I’d probably be much more self-conscious if I did. This way, I could do a film every once in a while and then pretend it didn't happen and don't watch it,” she said, with a grin.

When she’s not working, Derek most enjoys spending some quality time with her boyfriend, "Sex And The City" star John Corbett, and the couple’s pups. But don’t expect wedding bells for the pair anytime soon.

“I think after 17 years it's okay the way it is. I’ve been married before, John hasn’t, but I don't really see the difference; when you're committed to somebody it doesn’t matter,” she said. Derek added that her beau is “so much fun, full of joy, very youthful” and that he surprises her every day.