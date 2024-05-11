Tom Selleck reveals the wholesome reason he wrote his 352-page memoir by hand

Tom Selleck prefers to stay clear of technology.

In a new interview with Town and Country, the "Blue Bloods" actor - who released his memoir "You Never Know" earlier this week - opened up about why he chose to write his 352-page memoir by hand.

"I've always written that way, and it's the only way I know how to write. I can't think in front of a keyboard," he told the publication.

"It's like I drive them nuts on ‘Blue Bloods’ because I said, ‘No, you have to send me scripts. I need to see the paper.’ I don't really register things the same way when I scroll, so it's better for me anyway."

This isn't the first time the "Magnum, P.I." alum has spoken out about his disdain for modern technology.

In April, the 79-year-old opened up about his lack of motivation to use email or text messages.

"Occasionally I've looked up my name," he told People magazine . "That started really with the book, but I've never sent my own email. I had a secretary. I've never texted anybody."

However, Selleck admitted his wife of 37 years, Jillie Mack , has been known to send texts on his behalf.

"I have a certain luxury where I probably couldn't survive otherwise," he said. "But I don't know. I have a hard time writing things down, which is weird for a guy who's pushing a book."

After all these years in Hollywood, Selleck also revealed he doesn't get starstruck "too often."

"I probably got a little starstruck with Mae West," he told Town and Country. "I didn't get starstruck with [James] Garner, even though I just deeply respected his work, loved his work."

"The really good people — good actors — have a way of cutting through that pretty quick," he added. "I've gotten to meet a lot of people, and I'm always a little starstruck, but I get over it. I mean, I can carry on a conversation. Dancing with Princess Di was a couple notches above that! Oh yeah, I was starstruck."

In his book, Selleck detailed his first interaction with Princess Diana.

"After dinner, everybody moved to the East Room for music and dancing," Selleck wrote. "President Reagan and Princess Diana danced, and Charles danced with Nancy. Then John Travolta and the princess started dancing,"

Pretty soon, Selleck was approached by a woman "speaking very rapidly," who told him, "Mr. Travolta and the princess are dancing for a second time together. We can’t have that. We don’t want to start rumors, do we?" After both Eastwood and Selleck met her with silence, the woman added, "Mr. Selleck, you must step in and replace him."

"'I’M NOT CUTTING IN ON JOHN TRAVOLTA !' was my reply, probably in too loud a voice," Selleck wrote. "She was not happy. ‘Very well. The next dance, come with me.’"

Selleck told Town and Country that he "apologized" to Diana for his lack of dancing skills.

"Look, I skipped cotillion," he said. "There was something called cotillion as kids; they taught you how to dance and manners and everything else."

"Then all I could do dancing was box step like we did in high school dances, a box step and a dip. And I wasn't about to dip with Princess Di! So I just talked. But she was very gracious and obviously had learned the skill of dealing with people and relaxing. It was certainly memorable," he wrote.

