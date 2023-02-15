Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Blonde' star Ana de Armas on why there will never be another star like Marilyn Monroe

The ‘No Time to Die’ star said the ‘mystery is gone’ for stars in the social media age

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Jean Harlow, Marilyn Monroe's idol, was Hollywood's original blonde bombshell before tragic demise: book Video

Jean Harlow, Marilyn Monroe's idol, was Hollywood's original blonde bombshell before tragic demise: book

Collector Darrell Rooney and Hollywood historian Mark Vieria have updated their 2011 book 'Harlow in Hollywood' about the platinum blonde star who died in 1937 at age 26.

Ana de Armas doesn’t think there will ever be another movie star like Marilyn Monroe, or maybe any movie stars at all. 

The 34-year-old, who played Monroe in Netflix’s "Blonde" and earned an Oscar nomination for best actress, explained the changing public perception in Vanity Fair’s 29th Annual Hollywood Issue.

Ana de Armas arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

Ana de Armas arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.  (Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

"I feel like the new generations don't have that concept because of social media. There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen," she said.

ANA DE ARMAS SAYS IT'S 'DISGUSTING' NUDITY FROM 'BLONDE' FILM WILL GO VIRAL: 'I CAN’T CONTROL IT'

"That mystery is gone. For the most part, we've done that to ourselves. Nobody's keeping anything from anyone anymore."

Vanity Fair's 29th Annual Hollywood Issue is out Feb. 28. The cover features Selena Gomez, Jonathan Majors, Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, Florence Pugh, Keke Palmer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Julia Garner, Emma Corrin, Regé-Jean Page, Hoyeon, and Jeremy Allen White.

Vanity Fair's 29th Annual Hollywood Issue is out Feb. 28. The cover features Selena Gomez, Jonathan Majors, Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, Florence Pugh, Keke Palmer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Julia Garner, Emma Corrin, Regé-Jean Page, Hoyeon, and Jeremy Allen White. (Steven Klein/VanityFair)

De Armas also revealed she’s deleted all her social media except for Instagram, which she maintains primarily for professional purposes.

"I would delete Instagram right now, but I can’t," the "Knives Out" star confessed to the outlet. "I understand that I’m not just an actress. I have other brands that I’m working with, and I have other commitments. It’s been good for ‘Blonde’ and for films that I want to talk about.

"It’s tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight or something about your private life to keep people interested in you. You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult."

De Armas drew a flurry of public attention not only for her recent acting roles but for her relationship with Ben Affleck in 2020. 

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas July 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. 

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas July 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.  (BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple was photographed constantly by paparazzi for the duration of their roughly one-year relationship, and the attention made de Armas want to leave Los Angeles.

"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,'" she told Elle magazine in 2022.

The scrutiny the Cuban-born star faced helped her connect with Monroe for her role in "Blonde," released on Netflix last November.

Ana de Armas played Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's "Blonde."

Ana de Armas played Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's "Blonde." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you put Marilyn Monroe ‘the movie star’ aside, she's just an actress trying to navigate the life and this system, which is so hard to navigate for anybody," de Armas told Vanity Fair.

"I truly thought it was going to do justice to a more dimensional human being because I wouldn't want to be remembered just for one thing. I am more than just an actress on the cover of a magazine."

Trending