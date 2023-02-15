'Blonde' star Ana de Armas on why there will never be another star like Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas doesn’t think there will ever be another movie star like Marilyn Monroe, or maybe any movie stars at all.

The 34-year-old, who played Monroe in Netflix’s "Blonde" and earned an Oscar nomination for best actress, explained the changing public perception in Vanity Fair’s 29th Annual Hollywood Issue.

"I feel like the new generations don't have that concept because of social media. There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen," she said.

ANA DE ARMAS SAYS IT'S 'DISGUSTING' NUDITY FROM 'BLONDE' FILM WILL GO VIRAL: 'I CAN’T CONTROL IT'

"That mystery is gone. For the most part, we've done that to ourselves. Nobody's keeping anything from anyone anymore."

De Armas also revealed she’s deleted all her social media except for Instagram, which she maintains primarily for professional purposes.

"I would delete Instagram right now, but I can’t," the "Knives Out" star confessed to the outlet. "I understand that I’m not just an actress. I have other brands that I’m working with, and I have other commitments. It’s been good for ‘Blonde’ and for films that I want to talk about.

"It’s tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight or something about your private life to keep people interested in you. You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult."

De Armas drew a flurry of public attention not only for her recent acting roles but for her relationship with Ben Affleck in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple was photographed constantly by paparazzi for the duration of their roughly one-year relationship, and the attention made de Armas want to leave Los Angeles.

"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,'" she told Elle magazine in 2022.

The scrutiny the Cuban-born star faced helped her connect with Monroe for her role in "Blonde," released on Netflix last November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you put Marilyn Monroe ‘the movie star’ aside, she's just an actress trying to navigate the life and this system, which is so hard to navigate for anybody," de Armas told Vanity Fair.

"I truly thought it was going to do justice to a more dimensional human being because I wouldn't want to be remembered just for one thing. I am more than just an actress on the cover of a magazine."