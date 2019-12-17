Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani discuss her 'Voice' departure: 'We've had so much fun together'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are lamenting her departure from “The Voice” in the near future.

The couple, who each have one contestant in the running for the season finale, spoke to Extra about Stefani’s impending departure and her replacement for next season, Nick Jonas.

"We've had so much fun together. What a great group of human beings. It never gets old, this show… To be back four times, it’s a miracle. Hopefully, maybe I will be back one day, we will see… If not, thank you guys for watching,” Stefani told the outlet.

"I'm gonna take it out on Nick Jonas… He’s gonna be sitting there, new guy… I’m gonna bully him a little bit, to be honest,” Shelton jokingly said.

Fellow “Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson chimed in with some advice for the incoming Jonas brother, stating, "Be prepared — just like Scar said in 'Lion King.'"

Shelton responded with a swift, "Suck it, Nick, suck it!"

Shelton and Stefani recently dropped a new duet entitled “Nobody But You” on Friday.

The music power couple had announced in early December that they would be dropping a song together, following their 2016 collaboration “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and 2017’s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton told People in a statement when discussing the new duet. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.

“It fits my story,” he added. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”