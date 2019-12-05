Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton to debut their second duet 'Nobody But You'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to debut another duet together after the couple of more than four years dropped their last collaboration in 2016.

Shelton revealed that he and his fellow “The Voice” coach recorded a track titled “Nobody But You” that will drop on his upcoming album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” on Dec. 13.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton, 43, told People in a statement. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.

“It fits my story,” he added. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

The outlet reports that McAnally was joined by Nashville songwriters Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James to write a song about a person’s life that’s made better by the right relationship.

Shelton explained to Nashville Lifestyles that the song affected him specifically because it matches his real-life love story with the former “No Doubt” singer, who is 50.

"The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton explained. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

Shelton and Stefani got together in 2015 shortly after their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale while they were both acting as coaches on the hit reality competition singing series for Season 9. They’re currently working together on Season 17.

“This song really cuts to the honesty of how these two feel about each other, and in a real-life situation,” Shelton concluded. “It’s as honest as you can be in a country song, and something that will make you stop your car.”