Blake Shelton reveals his heavenly Christmas tradition with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is in for a delicious dinner this holiday season.

During a recent interview on the "Jennifer Hudson Show," Shelton revealed what he and wife Gwen Stefani do to celebrate Christmas, saying their traditions are centered mostly around food. Shelton explained they cook together, joking his neck looks "like a pelican now, because (he is) married to a Stefani who literally cooks everything all the time."

"Our Christmas tradition has become, I don't know if you've ever heard of this, because I had never heard of one of these, but it's called a timpano pasta dome," Shelton told Hudson. "It's like this thing that you put all these different layers of different pastas. So, there would be like a red sauce and then an Alfredo and then some other bull crap and then some cheese, and it's all in this dome."

He added that once cooked in the oven, it "looks like this big round crust." After the dome is cut into, he joked, "there's heaven inside of there … it's so good."

Hudson then brought up the idea of Shelton doing a pop album, or even just one song, since Stefani has crossed over and dabbled in country music. Stefani has partnered with Shelton on a few of his songs, including "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" and appeared in music videos for both songs.

Shelton wasn't opposed to the idea, reminding everyone he and Stefani "did do a Christmas song together that's on her Christmas album" called "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." He explained, however, he doesn't think he would do great as a pop artist.

"I'll do whatever she asks me to do, but I don't want to see her fail, and I don't see me being able to really compete in the pop ska reggae world or whatever that is, you know what I mean? I can drink the rum, but I can only listen to the music," Shelton explained.

Shelton and Stefani met in 2014 when filming the first season of "The Voice." They were both with their previous spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, at the time.

Both their marriages ended in the summer of 2015, and the two were able to bond over their heartbreaks and announced their romantic relationship in November of that year.

Speaking about their shared experiences, Shelton expressed the uniqueness of his bond with Stefani to Billboard in 2016, saying, "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces."

Throughout their relationship, Shelton has become close to Stefani's three sons. While on the "Today" show in 2020, he spoke about the transition from friend to father figure and what a big responsibility that is.

"That's a scary moment for me because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say. There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that," Shelton said

After five years of dating, Shelton popped the question in October 2020, and they both announced their engagement on Instagram. They posted the same picture of them together, with Stefani captioning the picture "yes please!" and Shelton writing "hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The couple tied the knot in July 2021 and recently celebrated their first anniversary together.

"I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you'll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it," Shelton told People in June 2022. "She's just a magical person to be around."