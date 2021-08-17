Blake Shelton loses game by failing to guess Gwen Stefani lyrics

Blake Shelton may need to brush up on his wife Gwen Stefani's discography.

Shelton, 45, made an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" recently and filmed a segment in which he paired up with his fellow "The Voice" alum Nick Jonas to play against Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for a game called "Throw Me a Line."

For the game, a disembodied voice would say a line from the middle of a popular song and the singers would have to buzz in and sing the title of the song.

Clarkson and Legend quickly swept the floor with Shelton's team, racking up points for knowing Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

The tables seemed to turn when Jonas successfully recognized "ABC" by the Jackson 5 and Shelton correctly named "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins.

However, the announcer said he'd share one more song and began to read the lyrics of "Hollaback Girl" by Stefani, Shelton's wife.

The country crooner was unable to beat Clarkson to the buzzer, allowing the talk show hostess to win the game when she correctly named the song.

"Hollaback Girl" is arguably one of Stefani's more famous songs, though the two have mentioned in interviews that they weren't overly familiar with one another's music before striking up a romance. They have now recorded a number of songs together.

Shelton and Stefani, 51, married in early July in an intimate ceremony at a church on Shelton's estate.

The pair’s romance began in 2015 while spending time together working on "The Voice."

Earlier that year, Shelton split from his ex-wife, country star Miranda Lambert, while Stefani split from her own spouse, Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale.

The lovebirds became a fan-favorite couple quite quickly and were subject to frequent rumors of secret engagements and even weddings.

