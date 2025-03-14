Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Blake Lively's 'Another Simple Favor' almost starred Sharon Stone; star says she was let go 'for no reason'

'Another Simple Favor' stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
close
Sharon Stone’s philosophy to stay positive after near-fatal brain bleed, financial struggles Video

Sharon Stone’s philosophy to stay positive after near-fatal brain bleed, financial struggles

While walking the carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, Sharon Stone told Fox News Digital, ‘You get to choose how you view the world.’

Sharon Stone is spilling the tea. 

In the comments section of a recent episode of E! News' show "Hot Goss," which was posted on Instagram, hosts Eyal Booker and Lonnie Marts discussed the rumored feud between Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively on the set of "Another Simple Favor."

Stone took this opportunity to reveal she was offered a role in the film but was "unexpectedly" let go from the project.

"I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it," the 67-year-old actress wrote in the comments section.

sharon stone

Stone shared she was cast in "Another Simple Favor" but was let go "for no reason at all." (Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

SHARON STONE TOOK JOAN COLLINS’ ADVICE TO AVOID DOING TWO THINGS AFTER 40

Fans of the "Basic Instinct" star replied to her comment with words of support. 

One fan wrote, "WHAT?! Who does that to a LEGEND like you???" 

Another added, "not THE Sharon Stone that was a huge mistake wow." A third chimed in with, "what?! Someone was for sure threatened by your Icon status."

Fox News Digital has reached out for comment to reps for Stone, director Paul Feig and Amazon MGM Studios.

Sharon Stone's Instagram comments reading "I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it."

Stone revealed she was let go from her role in "Another Simple Favor." (E! News Instagram)

"I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it."

— Sharon Stone

This was the first time news of Stone's potential involvement in the movie was revealed to the public, and the Oscar-nominated actress did not elaborate on what her role in the movie would have been.

The highly anticipated sequel to the successful 2018 dark comedy, "A Simple Favor," which also starred Lively and Kendrick, has faced its fair share of controversy due to the dueling lawsuits between Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The cast of "Another Simple Favor" at SXSW

Director Paul Feig shut down rumors of a feud between Kendrick and Lively. (Michael Buckner/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and the film's producer, James Heath, in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress after initially filing a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department and later filing one in federal court in December. Baldoni responded with a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans then began speculating about a potential feud between Lively and Kendrick.

In one clip posted by Variety, Kendrick was asked how she feels that the premiere of "Another Simple Favor" has been affected by everything going on in the world, seemingly referencing the drama surrounding "It Ends With Us." She avoided the question, joking "Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca, and the last year of my life is just gone."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick

Lively and Kendrick reunite for the sequel to "A Simple Favor." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rumors of a feud further circulated after social media personality Melanie King posted on X that she "just reported on Blake being terrified to walk the carpet as Anna is pissed and never wants to work with her again." Feig responded to the post to shut down the rumor, saying, "Um…you're wrong."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending