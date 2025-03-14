Blake Lively's 'Another Simple Favor' almost starred Sharon Stone; star says she was let go 'for no reason'

Sharon Stone is spilling the tea.

In the comments section of a recent episode of E! News' show "Hot Goss," which was posted on Instagram, hosts Eyal Booker and Lonnie Marts discussed the rumored feud between Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively on the set of "Another Simple Favor."

Stone took this opportunity to reveal she was offered a role in the film but was "unexpectedly" let go from the project.

"I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it," the 67-year-old actress wrote in the comments section.

Fans of the "Basic Instinct" star replied to her comment with words of support.

One fan wrote, "WHAT?! Who does that to a LEGEND like you???"

Another added, "not THE Sharon Stone that was a huge mistake wow." A third chimed in with, "what?! Someone was for sure threatened by your Icon status."

Fox News Digital has reached out for comment to reps for Stone, director Paul Feig and Amazon MGM Studios.

This was the first time news of Stone's potential involvement in the movie was revealed to the public, and the Oscar-nominated actress did not elaborate on what her role in the movie would have been.

The highly anticipated sequel to the successful 2018 dark comedy, "A Simple Favor," which also starred Lively and Kendrick, has faced its fair share of controversy due to the dueling lawsuits between Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and the film's producer, James Heath, in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress after initially filing a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department and later filing one in federal court in December. Baldoni responded with a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

Fans then began speculating about a potential feud between Lively and Kendrick.

In one clip posted by Variety, Kendrick was asked how she feels that the premiere of "Another Simple Favor" has been affected by everything going on in the world, seemingly referencing the drama surrounding "It Ends With Us." She avoided the question, joking "Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca, and the last year of my life is just gone."

Rumors of a feud further circulated after social media personality Melanie King posted on X that she "just reported on Blake being terrified to walk the carpet as Anna is pissed and never wants to work with her again." Feig responded to the post to shut down the rumor, saying, "Um…you're wrong."