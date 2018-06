Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick troll Ryan Reynolds with faux affair: 'Would it really count as cheating?'

The queen of trolling is back.

Blake Lively, 30, shared an Instagram photo Wednesday of two posters from her upcoming film β€œA Simple Favor." The movie posters showed Lively and Kendrick facing each other β€” each with a martini in hand.

β€œ@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband... so, would it reaaaally count as cheating?? πŸ”ͺπŸ‘—πŸΈπŸŽ€πŸ–€,” Lively joked in the caption.

Kendrick was quick to weigh in on the situation.

β€œSo glad we’re finally taking this public,” Kendrick, 32, commented on the post. β€œI let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this.”

The bit got approval from Reynolds.

β€œThe most ambitious crossover event in history,” Reynolds, 41, joked. β€œI’ll miss you both. Tell my story.”

Lively’s post received nearly 850,000 likes and thousands of comments, including humorous responses from fans.

β€œTHIS THO!! Loving this!!! @blakelively @annakendrick47@vancityreynolds,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another wrote, β€œI never wanted to be famous before, however, I’m rethinking this just to be friends with the 3 of you. @vancityreynolds my 12 year old son idolizes you!”

β€œI live to watch Ryan and Blake troll each other,” one person added. β€œπŸ˜‚ throwing Anna in is a bonus!”

Reynolds and Lively got married in September 2012 and welcomed daughters James and Inez in 2014 and 2016, respectively.