Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni settlement reportedly ends with no money as expert calls it ‘complete disaster’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No money was reportedly exchanged in the last-minute settlement between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Only the lawyers representing the two A-list actors earned any money from the legal drama, TMZ and Page Six reported.

Even with those reports, the specifics of the deal have not been publicly confirmed.

"Anyone purporting to confirm the terms of the confidential settlement at this point is misleading you," a source close to the matter told Fox News Digital. "More information about this confidential settlement will be on the Court’s docket in the coming days."

BLAKE LIVELY AND JUSTIN BALDONI REACH SETTLEMENT IN ‘IT ENDS WITH US’ RETALIATION LAWSUIT

Fox News Digital reached out to Lively and Baldoni for comment.

Lively and Baldoni announced they had settled their nearly two-year legal battle in a joint statement shared Monday. The "It Ends With Us" stars were set to face off in court on May 18.

"The end product – the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind," the statement, provided to Fox News Digital, read.

"We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard," the statement continued. "We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After battling in court for the past year and a half, a federal judge allowed Lively's retaliation claims to move forward in the high-profile Hollywood lawsuit — highlighting what could be considered a coordinated effort by powerful insiders to manipulate public opinion and destroy the actress' reputation.

However, Judge Lewis J. Liman tossed the majority of Lively's allegations against Baldoni, including the sexual harassment and defamation accusations. The judge's ruling dramatically narrowed the case to focus only on the actress' retaliation claims and a breach of contract claim weeks before the trial was set to begin.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Criminal defense attorney and Fox News contributor Donna Rotunno claimed the settlement choice indicates Lively might have been given advice to save her reputation.

"I think it was a complete disaster for her," she told Fox News Digital. "Remember, he was basically personally dismissed from the lawsuit when the judge tossed 10 of 13 counts. However, the company remained on the hook… But the fact that she caved when she claimed she had a mountain of evidence leads me to believe someone convinced her she had to save her reputation."

"I think [Baldoni] was fairly unscathed from the time he started releasing information about what really happened on set and off while filming the movie," the attorney added. "Going to trial would’ve been much worse for her than him."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Baldoni and Lively first became embroiled in the legal back-and-forth after filming the Colleen Hoover-adapted film, "It Ends With Us." The "Gossip Girl" actress claimed she experienced sexual harassment on set and sued Baldoni in December 2024.

Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights Department and later in federal court.

Baldoni insisted that Lively had "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation following the fallout of the movie's press tour after the actress took control of the film in his own $400 million defamation lawsuit.

Baldoni's lawsuit was later dismissed.