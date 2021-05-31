Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta divorce after 27 years of marriage

Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

The "Sex and the City" hunk and DaCosta made the announcement in a joint statement shared to Instagram on Sunday.

"After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago," the statement read.

"It has truly been a beautiful journey," they continued.

The pair went on to praise their three children, sons Paris, 24, and Blake, 19, and daughter Brielle, 22.

"Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us," they wrote. "We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."

Underwood gushed about his daughter’s graduation from USC earlier this month.

The statement concluded, "We thank you all for your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change."

Underwood, 56, previously told Page Six that DaCosta was the reason he took his iconic role as Dr. Robert Leeds on "Sex and the City."

He said, "When the offer came in, I mentioned it to my wife and she’s like, ‘No, you need to do that. Why are you even pausing? You want to go do that.’ I thank her for that."