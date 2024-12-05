Black Eyed Peas star predicts which jobs may go extinct thanks to AI

will.i.am doesn’t think true artists should worry about artificial intelligence.

"The only thing to be worried about is if you're making music to chase an algorithm," he told Fox News Digital. "If you're making music to trend on TikTok. And to do that, you have to really unlock the codes to that matrix. If that's your whole [hustle], then AI is going to do a better job than that."

The Black Eyed Peas singer does think people not involved in the creative process in the music industry are the ones who should worry about AI taking away their jobs.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

"The people that are at risk of AI in the music [industry] are managers, label execs, finance auditors, attorneys. If you look at the money that's being put [in]to make these systems more advanced, Microsoft is giving you a copilot [the company’s AI assistant]. And there's nothing slowing down how freaking awesome that's going to be in 2025 version eight. And that's going to be used for all types of industries," he said.

"There's not an army or a fleet of AI music do[ing] everything to the level of copilots or sales force agents. So musicians and hyper-creatives are okay. We're going to use AI and reinvent and create a whole new industry because of it."

He added, "Right now, AI does a good job of everything that we've created and can mimic it. But AI is not making things that don't exist exist. We do that. We created AI. So AI is a mirror. It shows you exactly what's in front of it."

BLACK EYED PEAS STAR TAPS AI BOT AS RADIO SHOW CO-HOST: 'DIDN’T WANT TO JUST DO A TRADITIONAL SHOW'

WATCH: BLACK EYED PEAS STAR EXPLAINS WHAT AI CAN AND CAN'T DO CREATIVELY

will.i.am has been involved with AI-related platforms and tech for several years now, including his app FYI, an AI-powered app designed to help creatives with productivity through messaging and file management tools, as well as content publishing "to create an all-in-one experience," per their website.

Now they’re launching "CONVOS," a content series featuring artists and creatives having on-on-one conversations with the AI person in the FYI.AI app.

"Musicians and hyper creatives are okay. We're going to use AI and reinvent and create a whole new industry because of it." — will.i.am

The inspiration came from a French series that will.i.am saw called "Colors" that reminded him of his own experiences promoting music there and improvising material, and he made the connection with his app’s own AI personas to do something unique.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"[I thought] what if there was a way to have a different type of performance that's conversation-based? And then after the conversation, the principal, the artist, the creative jams out, does poetry or a song. Because that's really what a song or some creative endeavors [are] about. It's about, like, this discovery process," he said.

will.i.am continued, saying the goal was to create more of a "banter with AI."

"A lot is happening when you're talking to yourself. But this is like a different version of that," he said. "You're not talking to yourself, but you're talking to some type of chalkboard or banter board or mirror that’s able to give you real time reflection without having to be weird speaking out loud."

RANDY TRAVIS, WIFE MARY THANK AI FOR GIVING HIM HIS VOICE BACK: ‘IT’S BEEN MAGICAL’

will.i.am added, "It's a different way to digest what's on your mind. There's people that are conversationalists for a living, they like to talk. And a lot of times these people can exhaust the other person on the other end, you know? And in this case, it's not an interview. It's like a banter with yourself and some slice of intelligence on the other end to give you what you're saying back at you without judgment."

WATCH: BLACK EYED PEAS STAR EXPLAINS INSPIRATION BEHIND NEW SERIES FEATURING AI

"CONVOS" episodes feature musicians and artists also working out lyrics and new material with the FYI.AI, receiving feedback and suggestions to complete the song.

And while will.i.am, of course, likes what his AI app has to offer, saying, "You can engage and discover things that the world of information has for you to learn," he encourages people to question what answers and comments it provides.

"Right now, AI does a good job of everything that we've created and can mimic it. But AI is not making things that don't exist exist. We do that." — will.i.am

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"But then, at the same time, push it. Push the AI… It's not holy," he said.

He continued, "It’s not some precious wall that whatever it says is. There's a lot of people that what they read on social media, on Twitter, or they see on a post [and think] ‘It's got to be real. Well, it has to [have] been real. Look. It's trending.’ No, bro. Those are motherf---ing bots. You just think you're talking to a f---ing human."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With FYI.AI, "you know you're talking to a f---ing A.I… You know it. No one’s lying to you. So push it. Push it. Push it to get the information. But don't bubble yourself. Be mindful that you know what it will be. Know what you're talking to. And use it for research. But don't get lost in the sauce is [what I] caution as they have fun with it," said will.i.am.

"It's somebody's art. You're going to find some truth there. But if it's too good to be true, push that s---."