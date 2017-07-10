Blac Chyna describes feeling 'betrayed' by explicit images posted by Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna appeared on "Good Morning America" on Monday morning to address her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian posting sexually explicit photos of her on social media last week.

The mother of two was joined by lawyer Lisa Bloom on the set of the television show where she said she was “devastated” after learning the photos were shared online.

Blac Chyna described her reaction to seeing the images.

"This is a person that I trusted. I just felt... yeah, betrayed."

On Monday in court she was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian.

There has been speculation that Chyna "Liked" the images on Instagram, but she said on "Good Morning America" that those claims are false, and she has blocked Kardashian from all of her social media accounts.

Bloom stated that in California, where both Chyna and Kardashian live, posting such images is considered revenge porn and is illegal.

Chyna stated she broke up with the reality star in December, and she also claimed he became physical with her in April. She said it's now time to take their issues to court.

"I've talked to Rob, you know, about everything... The moral of the story is he doesn't respect me. So if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."

She had a message for other women who are experiencing a similar fate.

“I would like to just say something to, like, all the women out there," she said. "You know, you're not the only one that's probably going through something,” she said on the morning show. “So, I feel as though if one person speaks up, hopefully it will be a domino effect."

Bloom issued a statement on behalf of her client to Fox News via e-mail on Friday.

“Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses. Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now... Back off.”

Kardashian did not return Fox News' request for comment.