Bindi Irwin shares tribute video to late father Steve: 'Love lasts forever'

Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, in honor of Australia’s Father’s Day on September 1.

The 21-year-old conservationist shared a sweet video on Instagram depicting her late dad, who died in 2006 after a long-running career of championing environmental causes and educating viewers on animals.

The video features a montage of footage of Steve and Bindi’s mother Terri playing with her as a child and introducing her to the world of animals. She giggles as her father, also known as The Crocodile Hunter, pretends to wrestle a stuffed snake and croc.

BINDI IRWIN DESCRIBES HEARTBREAK AFTER DAD’S PASSING: ‘IT’S LIKE LOSING A PART OF YOUR HEART’

“It’s Father’s Day here in Australia,” Bindi wrote. “Reflecting on these wonderful moments. Hug the people in your life who bring light to your heart and always remember that love lasts forever.”

This isn’t the first time this year that Bindi has paid tribute to her late father on social media. After announcing her surprise engagement to her boyfriend of six years, Chandler Powell, she posted a note about her brother, Robert, walking her down the aisle in the future.

“Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert,” she wrote on Instagram. “He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter. I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us.”

BINDI IRWIN: MY PURPOSE IN THIS WORLD IS TO INSPIRE OTHERS

Bindi previously told Entertainment Tonight that, in addition to amending the tradition of having her dad walk her down the aisle, she’s planning to change the traditional father-daughter-dance to a mother-daughter-dance with Terri.

"I think, if I was going to do a dance, it would be with my mom," she shared. "My mom and I are so close. She's my pillar of strength in life and I love her beyond description.

"So I think, when the time comes, Robert will walk me down the aisle, [Chandler and I] will have our wonderful moment and I'll have my dance with mom," Bindi added. "I think that would be wonderful."