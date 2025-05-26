Bindi Irwin fights to be healthy for her family following emergency surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bindi Irwin is on the road to recovery and taking the time to heal after suffering a ruptured appendix earlier this month.

Irwin, the daughter of late animal advocate Steve Irwin, was forced to miss an annual gala in honor of her father due to emergency surgery.

While the surgery was initially intended to address her appendix, doctors discovered a myriad of issues Irwin, 26, needed medical attention for, including 14 additional lesions related to her endometriosis diagnosis.

"Healing. Thank you for your incredible words of support and kindness," Bindi shared on social media. "The reason I share my health journey is because more girls and women desperately need answers to their undiagnosed pain.

"I’ve battled with endometriosis for more than 12 years. This disease is crippling and can make you feel incredibly isolated. We need to raise awareness and change the narrative for women’s health. I see you, your pain is real, and you deserve answers and genuine health care."

Her husband, Chandler Powell, praised Bindi on social media, and wrote, "I’ve said it many times already, but as time goes on I’m even more convinced that you are the strongest person I know."

He added, "Going through everything you have to get on top of your health as well as help others along the way is incredible. You are a warrior in every sense of the word. Grace and I are so grateful for you and everything you do."

She responded, "My hope is to be healthy for our family. I love you so much."

Irwin detailed some of her medical journey on social media shortly after she was hospitalized.

"After having a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas," she wrote earlier this month. "I consulted with Dr. Seckin, and we agreed that if I flew to New York, he could also check for endometriosis again.

"Surgery was a success. My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago. Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery."

This is not the first health scare Bindi has encountered. In 2023, the mom of one revealed an endometriosis diagnosis that also required surgery.

"My life now looks completely different than it did before I had my surgery," Irwin told Fox News Digital at the time. "Over the 10 years that I was really battling with endo[metriosis] without knowing it, I would get progressively worse every week and in the end, before my surgery, I was barely able to get out of bed."

Irwin, who described the pain she experienced as a "stabbing feeling" and "really scary," revealed in March that she endured the painful condition for 10 years and struggled for a proper diagnosis.

