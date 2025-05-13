Bindi Irwin's emergency surgery took unexpected turn forcing her to miss Steve Irwin Gala

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bindi Irwin is recovering after an unexpected surgery that forced her to miss the annual Steve Irwin Gala over the weekend.

Days after the 26-year-old was forced into emergency surgery after showing signs of "discomfort" and "pain," Irwin took to social media to share details of the procedure.

"Hey, guys. Bindi here. I just want to say thank you so much for your incredible well-wishes," Irwin, who was lying in her hospital bed, said in an Instagram video shared on Monday.

BINDI IRWIN UNDERGOES EMERGENCY SURGERY AFTER SHOWING SIGNS OF 'DISCOMFORT' AND 'PAIN'

"I just got out of surgery about an hour ago. I had my appendix removed. I also had 14 new endometriosis lesions that had to be removed, and they kindly stitched up my hernia," she added. "Sorry if I’m a little out of it in this video, but I just wanted you to know that I’m on the road to recovery, one step at a time. I am so lucky to have so much love in my life from my beautiful family."

In the caption, Irwin thanked her medical team before revealing the details of her emergency surgery.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I am so thankful that I got the help I needed with Dr. Seckin and Dr. Chu at Lenox Hill Hospital. After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala. After consulting with Dr. Seckin, we agreed that if I flew to New York, he could also check for endometriosis again," she wrote. "Surgery was a success. My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago."

"Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery. I appreciate all the kind messages I’ve received, and the support for our Gala in Las Vegas," she continued. "Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors. And thanks to my family for always being there for me. I have so much love for dear Chandler & sweet Grace. Thank you to Mum for being there with me every step of the way. And rest assured, I’ll see you at the next Steve Irwin Gala in Brisbane this November. One day at a time. Time to heal now. Sending my love to you all."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On Saturday, her brother Robert Irwin revealed that Bindi underwent immediate surgery due to a ruptured appendix.

"She's going to be OK, but surgery – out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them," Robert told People at the event in Las Vegas. "She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes. Health is so important – it really is. Bindi has become an incredible advocate for women's health, particularly, and I think it’s really important to prioritize getting help."

"She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, 'Nope, I’m just going to tough it out, I’m going to go for it,'" he added. "But the surgeon said, 'No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out.' Health has to come first. She’s very sad. She’s devastated that she and Mom can’t be here, but I know she’ll make a speedy recovery."

In 2023, the mom of one revealed an endometriosis diagnosis that also required surgery.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My life now looks completely different than it did before I had my surgery," Irwin told Fox News Digital at the time. "Over the 10 years that I was really battling with endo[metriosis] without knowing it, I would get progressively worse every week and in the end, before my surgery, I was barely able to get out of bed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Irwin, who described the pain she experienced as a "stabbing feeling" and "really scary," revealed in March that she had endured the painful condition for 10 years and struggled for a proper diagnosis.