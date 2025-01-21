Billy Ray Cyrus explains Trump inaugural ball performance that concerned fans

While Billy Ray Cyrus' performance at the Liberty Ball Monday sparked concern among fans, the veteran musician says the mishap is all just part of "rock 'n' roll."

On Monday, the 63-year-old took the stage to sing hits like "Old Town Road" and "Achy Breaky Heart" in celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration, but Cyrus experienced some technical difficulties along the way.

"Check? Is anybody awake?" Cyrus, whose guitar seemed to be unconnected after a shaky performance of the Lil Nas X song, asked. "Y'all want me to sing more, or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?"

As a backstage aide came to assist, Cyrus said, "In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, 'You gotta fight.'"

With the issue not being resolved, Cyrus decided to sing "Achy Breaky Heart" a cappella, while snapping his fingers and attempting to engage with the crowd.

People were quick to voice their opinions of the moment on social media, with one X user describing it as "possibly the cringiest few minutes in entertainment history," and another labeling it "a crime."

In a statement to People magazine Tuesday, Cyrus said, "I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night, and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people, and we had a blast. That’s called rock n' roll!!!"

The mishap came just hours after Carrie Underwood experienced her own technical difficulties during her performance at Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

As she geared up to perform "America the Beautiful," the country star made a game-time decision to sing the song a cappella after the instrumental track failed to play.

The performance was followed by a round of applause from the crowd.