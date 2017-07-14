Billy Ray Cyrus gives awkward interview to Wendy Williams

Cyrus family patriarch Billy Ray Cyrus has endured a painful new interview with talk show host Wendy Williams.

For the most part, the problems seemed to stem from Williams being woefully underprepared for her chat with the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, fumbling basic details about his family and career.

“Do you know where you are?” was Williams’ unnerving opening question to Cyrus as he joined her on stage.

“I like your hair. It’s really long. Still the mullet?” she continued.

From there, Williams quizzed Cyrus about his famous family — including singing daughters Miley and Noah, and wife Tish. It was ... weird.

“You’re a very good looking man. And so is your wife,” she told him, before moving on to 17-year-old daughter Noah, who this year launched a music career.

“All the kids are in showbiz ... Your daughter, her name starts with a T, the one who’s on MTV singing ...” she stammered.

“Noah?” he asked.

“Noah, exactly, an N.”

Talk turned to the Cyrus family’s Bravo reality show, "Cyrus vs. Cyrus," which features matriarch Tish and daughter Brandi working together on interior design projects. That lead to this cringe-worthy exchange:

Billy: “Have you seen her show?”

Wendy: “You mean, the home one on HGTV?”

Billy: “Bravo.”

Wendy: “I’m sorry. But it’s one of those shows ... She’s fixing houses?”

Billy: “'Cyrus vs Cyrus.'”

Wendy: “I know. I know stuff. I’ve seen.”

She knows. She’s seen.

This article originally appeared in news.com.au.