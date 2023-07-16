Expand / Collapse search
Billy Baldwin discloses his Long Island Gilgo Beach murder suspect connection

Rex Heuermann and Baldwin were classmates at a Long Island high school

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Police in New York search suspected Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park Video

Police in New York search suspected Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park

Police officers from NYSP, Nassau and Suffolk County police searched suspected killer Rex Heuermann's home Friday, removing evidence in bags. Heuermann has been charged with murder in connection to the deaths of the "Gilgo Four."

Actor Billy Baldwin disclosed his bizarre connection to the suspect charged in the unsolved Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island, in a candid post to his social media.

"Shocked to learn this morning that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann," the 60-year-old wrote.

The men attended Berner High School in Massapequa, New York – both graduates of the class of 1981.

"Mind-boggling," Baldwin wrote. "Massapequa is in shock."

Bill Baldwin smiles on the red carpet in a blue shirt and dark suit inset photo of Rex Heuermann, arrested on murder charges in the Gilgo Beach murders case

Actor Billy Baldwin revealed his strange connection to Rex Heuermann, the man charged with killing three of 11 women in an unsolved case known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (Michael Tullberg/Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

"23andMe strikes again," the "Gossip Girl" actor continued in his caption. 

One user asked Baldwin to expand, interested in what a reference to the popular genetic testing service meant in connection to the case.

Billy Baldwin in a light jacket, blue shirt, and patterned tie

Billy Baldwin and Rex Heuermann were both graduates of Berner High School, class of 1981. (Ernesto Ruscio)

He wrote back, "When people allow their 23 and me DNA results to be posted publicly it can often resolve a cold case crime or paternity issue because they can link someones (sic) child or niece or nephew to a suspect by their 23 and me results."

Police previously shared that they were able to match DNA from a pizza Heuermann ate to genetic material found on a woman’s remains, which led to his arrest on Thursday. 

Rex Heuermann mug shot for Long Island Gilgo Beach murders

Rex Heuermann was charged with murder on Friday. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

On Friday Heuermann was charged with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a slew of unsolved deaths from over a decade ago. Police have stated in the past that it's unlikely one person was responsible for all the deaths.

The Long Island architect, who is married with two children, has lived for decades across a bay from where the remains were found in 2010 and 2011.

The four Baldwin Brothers Billy, Stephen, Alec and Daniel on the carpet

The Baldwin brothers all attended the same high school that Rex Heuermann attended. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The famous Baldwin brothers – Alec, Daniel, Billy and Stephen – all grew up in the Long Island community and attended the same high school as the suspect, 59.

Representatives for the Baldwin men did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

