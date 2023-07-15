Long Island Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann is arrested

Infamous Long Island serial killer suspect behind Gilgo Beach murders in custody, officials say

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. – Police in New York's Long Island arrested suspect Rex Heuermann on Thursday evening in connection with the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, Fox News has confirmed.

Heuermann is expected to appear in court in Yaphank, New York, on Friday afternoon for an arraignment. He was taken into custody last night in Manhattan, according to Suffolk County Police, and investigators are now searching a home in Massapequa Park in Long Island, about a 25-minute drive from where New York authorities discovered 11 sets of human remains strewn along a suburban beach highway in 2010 and 2011.

"I've lived with the Gilgo Beach investigation for my entire tenure as county executive, and I can tell you that during that time, the focus for me, members of our team have been on bringing justice for these victims and closure to these families who have suffered," Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone told reporters gathered outside the home Friday in Massapequa Park.

"Today's developments take us a major step forward in doing exactly that," he said, adding, "I want the public to know the message to the public is that we have never stopped working on this case."

Fox News can confirm that the large police presence in Massapequa Park is connected to the Gilgo Beach developments. The law enforcement activity has drawn neighbors out of their homes in the suburban village, despite the rainy weather in the area Friday morning.

Heuermann is a married father of two and an architect living on Long Island and working in Manhattan.

