Billionaire marks marriage with Park Avenue installation, a possible message to ex-wife

Megadeveloper Harry Macklowe has found the perfect wedding present for the beautiful French woman he’s marrying Thursday — a towering portrait of the two of them, smiling side by side.

And it’s plastered all over the very same Park Avenue building where his ex-wife walked away from a chance to buy a palatial pad.

The billionaire’s sky-high proclamation of love for Patricia Landeau — and of something less-than-love for the former Mrs. Macklowe — was erected on Tuesday and Wednesday at Park Avenue and East 56th Street.

Visible for blocks, the polyester-mesh installation graces the northwest corner of Macklowe’s landmark condominium complex at 432 Park Ave., billed as the tallest residential tower in the western hemisphere.

The portrait of the two lovebirds stretches 42-feet-by-24-feet, and is a photo by the famed Parisian firm Studio Harcourt.

It’s in black and white, as is its unwritten message to Linda Macklowe, 80, who will not be on any of the guest lists Thursday.

The big day for Macklowe, 82, and Landeau, who is in her early 60s, will begin with a wedding ceremony at Weylin, the event venue inside the former Williamsburgh Savings Bank in Brooklyn.

Some 100 guests, including a number of bride’s closest pals from Paris, will then head to the French Manhattan hot spot Le Coucou.

On Thursday evening, 200 guests will attend a reception — where else? — on the 78th floor of 432 Park.

It’s the very same floor that Harry and Linda had fought so fiercely over the last couple years, as they contentiously divvied up their assets and where Linda reportedly spurned an option to buy a $14.4 million condo.

Linda, a Guggenheim Foundation trustee who lives at The Plaza, and will not be attending the festivities.

The wedding on Thursday morning will be officiated by presiding New York Supreme Court Justice Alan Scheinkman. For the reception, the entire 78th floor of Macklowe’s Park Avenue tower has been gutted to be transformed into a “massive ballroom” by events guru David Monn, we’re told. Monn’s creating a white-themed bash, complete with all white chandeliers, candles and flowers. (His clients have included David and Julia Koch, Lizzie Tisch and Martha Stewart.)

Top caterer Olivier Cheng’s is teaming with Paris’ Caviar Kaspia on the food, and the French pop act Gypsy Queens will perform.

The bride’s wearing Chanel at the ceremony and Chloe at the reception, we hear, while Macklowe’s opting for Brioni.

Over-the-moon groom Harry told us of the wedding plans and Park Avenue installation: “Our smiling faces will be on a building that I built — and I am proud of my wife, my life, my friends and colleagues.” He said, “It gives me a great thrill” to “share this moment of joy and happiness.”

The Macklowe divorce — after 58 years of marriage — was so bitter, that at one point, the developer boasted of offering Linda, a Guggenheim Foundation trustee, half his $2 billion fortune just to go away.

During breaks in the divorce-court procedings, he regaled reporters with a string of “Take my wife — please”-style jokes in a courthouse hallway.

“A kleptomaniac goes before a judge for stealing a can of fruit,” one joke went. “When the judge asks how many peaches are in the can. She says six. So the judge sentences the thief to six nights in jail. Then, all of a sudden, her husband stands up and says, “Your honor! She also stole a can of peas.”

In another joke, Harry described a long line of 200 male mourners, plus one dog, in a funeral procession.

“My mother-in-law is in the first hearse and my wife is in the second one,” the widower explains — and the dog had attacked and killed both women.

“So I asked the man if I could borrow his dog,” Harry quipped. “ ‘Get in line,’ the widower answered.”

The Macklowes’ recent divorce settlement was never made public.

But Harry, whose developments include Apple’s glass cube on Fifth Avenue, paid dearly for his freedom to marry Landeau, who is president of the French Friends of the Israel Museum, located in Jerusalem.

Linda filed for divorce in 2016, livid that for as long as two years, Harry had been secretly keeping Landeau in another of his properties, at 737 Park Ave., as The Post revealed at the time.

The unhappy spouses sparred contentiously over their waterfront East Hamptons home, and over their $700 million art collection, including paintings from Andy Warhol’s “Nine Marilyns” series, a Mark Rothko, and an Alberto Giacometti statue.

The couple also fought at length over adjoining apartments at 432 Park Ave., which together account for an entire floor of the luxury skyscraper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In court, Linda’s lawyer accused Harry of “dirty tricks” — saying he’d tried to break through a wall and annex a third of her unit to increase the size of the space he intended to share with Landeau.

Harry’s side, in turn, accused Linda’s side of using her interest in the property “as a kind of a weapon” in the divorce.

Now, it’s Harry who appears to have weaponized the property.

“I’ve never seen something like that before,” said one agog tourist, Robbie James, 33, of Chicago.