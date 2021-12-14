Billie Eilish claims COVID-19 vaccination kept her from dying: 'It was bad'

Singer Billie Eilish claimed if she hadn't received the COVID-19 vaccine, she might have died from the disease.

During an appearance on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show," Eilish, 19, revealed she came down with a breakthrough case of coronavirus in August.

"I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible," Eilish told Stern. "I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost."

"I wanna be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I'm fine," she continued. "I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad."

The "Ocean Eyes" singer clarified what she meant by her case of coronavirus being "bad."

"When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible," she added. "But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f---ing horrible."

Eilish went on to praise the vaccine for helping to keep her friends and family from coming down with the disease.

She called the COVID-19 vaccine "f---ing amazing" as it "saved Finneas from getting it, it saved [her] parents from getting it, [and] saved [her] friends from getting it."

Eilish has been publicly supportive of the coronavirus vaccine in the past. She signed the UNICEF open letter urging world leaders to donate coronavirus vaccines to areas that need them.

"The pandemic will not be over anywhere until it is over everywhere, and that means getting vaccines to every country, as quickly and equitably as possible," the letter said.

Other celebrities who signed the letter include Selena Gomez, Liam Neeson, Lucy Liu, Alyssa Milano, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry and more.