Billie Eilish apologizes for resurfaced video in which she mouths racial slur, denies mocking Asian people

Billie Eilish is breaking her silence after being accused of mocking Asian people in a recently resurfaced video on TikTok.

User @lcxvy posted undated videos of Eilish in which the "Bad Guy" singer allegedly mocked an Asian accent. In another clip, Eilish appears to say the ethnic slur "c---k," referring to someone of Chinese descent.

On Monday, the performer posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story apologizing for mouthing the slur, explaining that she did not know its derogatory meaning at the time of the recording.

"i love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. and this is something that i WANT to address because i’m being labeled something that i am not," Eilish began her statement. "there’s a video edit going around of me when i was 13 or 14 where i mouthed a word from a song that at the time i didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community. i am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word."

She continued: "this song was the only time i’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that i am sorry."

As for another part of the edited compilation video that made the rounds on TikTok, Eilish denied that she was making fun of anyone’s accent or that she would ever do such a thing.

"the other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice… something i started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends, and family. It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST," Eilish wrote. "anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life."

Despite denying that the video portrays her mocking the Asian community, the star was willing to take responsibility for the fact that her "gibberish" made many feel mocked or judged.

"regardless of how it was interpreted i did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it," the star concluded. "i not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality. We all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and i love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

While the initial TikTok video called for Eilish to be "cancelled" in one of its hashtags, the Grammy-winning star's fans defended her, with many arguing the 19-year-old was just 14 when the controversial video was recorded.

Others noted that the singer has been diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary physical and verbal tics. However, Eilish did not mention her Tourette’s Syndrome in her apology statement and the Daily Mail previously reported in 2018 that her condition manifests in physical tics, not verbal ones.

The singer is gearing up for the release of her second album, "Happier Than Ever," which is set for a release on July 30.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.