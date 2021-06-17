Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Billie Eilish under fire for allegedly mocking Asians in past videos exposed by Tik Tok user

Online users are calling for the 'Lost Cause' singer to be canceled

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Billie Eilish is facing backlash for allegedly mocking Asians in past videos that a fan has posted to Tik Tok.

User @lcxvy posted undated videos of Eilish in which the "Bad Guy" singer allegedly mocks an Asian accent. In another clip, Eilish appears to say the ethnic slur "c---k," referring to someone of Chinese descent.

It's unclear when and where the videos were first posted and what the context was. Reps for Eilish did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Tik Tok user's video has been viewed over 180,000 times and it calls for Eilish to be "cancelled" in one of the hashtags. It's resulted in thousands of comments from app users, with many saying they were "sad" and "disappointed" to see Eilish engage in the alleged behavior. 

BILLIE EILISH DEBUTS NEW SONG AND MUSIC VIDEO, ‘LOST CAUSE’

Billie Eilish poses at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Billie Eilish poses at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

However, others have defended the Grammy winner by asking that they give her time to address the controversy. Some claim she was just 14 years old at the time the clips were filmed.

A few individuals also appeared to blame the videos on the now-19-year-old singer's Tourette's Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary physical and verbal tics. Eilish has addressed her diagnosis of the syndrome in the past, revealing in 2018 that she has physical tics but not verbal ones, according to the Daily Mail.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Eilish has yet to speak out about the controversy. On Wednesday morning, she tweeted a new interview she did with Rolling Stone for its latest cover story. In it, the musician spoke of her inability to go outside after years of being hounded by photographers and obsessed fans.

"I was a kid and I wanted to do kid s--t. I didn’t want to be not able to f---ing go to a store or the mall. I was very angry and not grateful about it," she said.

She also reveals how she understands why her fans are eager to see and meet her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s sad because I can’t give the fans everything they want," she explained. "The bigger I’ve gotten, the more I understand why [my favorite celebrities] couldn’t do all the things I wanted them to do."

The singer is gearing up for the release of her second album, "Happier Than Ever," which is set for a release on July 30.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

On Our Radar