Denzel Washington appeared to have a heated exchange with fans attempting to take his picture and ask for autographs outside New York City's Museum of Modern Art this week.

On Wednesday, the Academy Award-winning actor — who was attending a film benefit honoring Samuel L. Jackson — arrived in good spirits and paused to take some photos for and with fans. However, as he was walking in, the 69-year-old star quickly turned around and approached a group of fans seeking autographs.

In the video obtained by Fox News Digital, Washington can be heard saying, "Put this down. I heard you. You talk about showing love… respect me."

DENZEL WASHINGTON ‘SCREAMED’ AT DIDDY DURING AN ALL-NIGHT PARTY IN 2003 BEFORE ‘STORMING OUT’: REPORT

"We always do," one fan responded.

"I said, ‘I’ll see you when I get out.' Which part of that don't ya'll understand?" Washington said.

WATCH: Denzel Washington appears to lash out at fans in heated exchange in NYC

"Or not, or not! We can do it another way. I can do it both ways, ya'll," he added before walking inside. It's unclear what led to the exchange.

A representative for Washington did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Training Day" actor isn't the only celebrity who has recently lashed out while getting their photo taken.

Chappell Roan clashed with a photographer last month at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When Roan posed for photos on the red carpet, the pop star had a heated exchange with a photographer who yelled, "Shut the f--- up."

She immediately turned, pointed her finger at the photographer after the crass comment was made and replied, "You shut the f--- up."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer added, "Don’t! Not me, b----!" A voice in the background was heard cheering her on, saying, "Tell ‘em, girl!"

Roan addressed her remarks during an interview with Entertainment Tonight shortly after the incident.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," she said. "For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back. You don't get to yell at me like that."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.