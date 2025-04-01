Bill Murray says Bruce Willis had 'insane' job before fame

Bruce Willis had an "insane" job before he became one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

The Golden Globe winner first worked as a page, essentially an intern, for NBC's "Saturday Night Live," Bill Murray recalled during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"This sounds like insane s---, but his job was to come and go to the dressing rooms and refill the M&Ms and pretzels kind of thing in the actors’ rooms," the actor explained while speaking about his friendship with Willis, who has since retired from the industry.

"I remember when I met him after he was already a successful guy. He said, ‘You and Gilda [Radner] were nice to me,’" Murray recalled. "I always thought, 'OK, I'm good with this guy.' He was a good guy."

DEMI MOORE ‘SHOWS UP’ FOR BRUCE WILLIS WITH WEEKLY VISITS AS HE BATTLES DEMENTIA

Murray also praised Willis, who starred with him in the 2012 film "Moonrise Kingdom," as a "good friend."

"I got to work with and have a wonderful time with [him]," the "Ghostbusters" star said.

"Bruce Willis is a good guy, a good f---ing guy. He was a good friend."

BRUCE WILLIS, DEMI MOORE'S DAUGHTER SAYS FAMILY ‘RALLY AROUND EACH OTHER’ AS DAD BATTLES DEMENTIA

Willis' family first announced he was diagnosed with aphasia in the spring of 2022. The family revealed months later that Willis' condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," the statement, shared in February 2023, said. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Moore and the family have since learned how to work with Willis' diagnosis.

"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at," Moore said while accepting an award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, according to People. "When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game.

"But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

The family recently celebrated Willis' 70th birthday.

"Happy birthday, BW! We love you," Moore captioned photos of the actor.

Willis' current wife, Emma Hemming Willis, also paid tribute to the "Die Hard" star.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan," she wrote on Instagram. "So flood him with all the love today – he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you."

FTD is "the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," according to the National Institute on Aging. "Many possible symptoms can result, including unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Pulp Fiction" star retired from acting after his 2022 aphasia diagnosis.