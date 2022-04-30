Bill Murray addresses 'inappropriate behavior' allegation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Murray addressed a complaint of "inappropriate behavior" that led Searchlight Pictures to pause its production of "Being Mortal."

The studio made the decision to pause production on the film on Monday after the complaint was made against Murray, who is 71.

The actor responded to the complaint during an interview with CNBC at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting and said he had a "difference of opinion" with an unnamed woman working on the film and "did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way."

"We're talking and trying to make peace with each other, "Murray said.

"As of now we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other," Murray said. "We are both professionals, we like each others' work, we like each other I think and if we can't really get along and trust each other there's no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It's been quite an education for me."

Murray said that he believes the two will "make peace" with the incident, but said that if the two "can't get along and trust each other," there would be no point in making the movie.

"If we can't really get along and trust each other, there's no point in going forward working together or making a movie as well," Murray said.

He said that the past week has been "quite an education" and said "I've been doing not much else but thinking about it for the last week or two."

Speaking on the incident, Murray said the world is "different" that it was when he was a kid.

"What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn't necessarily the same as what's funny now. Things change, and the times change," Murray said. "I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore. I think that’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it."

He said that what would make him "happiest" is returning to work on the movie and having mutual trust with the woman.

The movie "Being Mortal" is based on the Atul Gawande book "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End." Its initial release date was set for 2023, but it's unclear if that will be changed.