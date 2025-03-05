Bill Murray finally addresses Kelis dating rumors: 'Really raised my cred'

Bill Murray is keeping it real.

The "Groundhog Day" star, 74, recently set the record straight over rumors that popped up two years ago that he was dating singer Kelis, who is nearly 30 his junior.

"I was fascinated, I met this girl named Kelis, who – I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred," the "Ghostbusters" actor joked on SiriusXM’s "Sway in the Morning" while talking about how much he likes hip hop.

"Not all of us believed that," co-host Sway Calloway said while Murray smiled and nodded.

"That was false humility again," Murray joked of mentioning Kelis.

He said he first discovered Kelis in rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 1999 song "Got Your Money," in which she was a featured singer.

"It’s so crazy," he said of the music video, adding that he wondered who the "girl with the red hair" was, "and it was Kelis."

Murray said he decided he wanted to meet her, "and she turned out to be spectacular."

He said that he spoke with her recently and found out she had just bought land in Kenya.

"She’s in Africa," he said. "She’s not afraid of the dark. She just goes out there and goes, ‘Well, I think I’ll just go to Africa and start a farm.’"

"So you weren’t dating?" Calloway asked.

"No," Murray confirmed.

"Sway, long story short," one of his co-hosts joked.

Murray laughed, "But, you know, one of us could be on the rebound any second. She might need a plowman down there."

In 2023, the U.S. Sun reported that Murray and Kelis had been "getting close for a while" while they were seen together at some of her performances.

The rumors spread a year after Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, died of cancer in 2022. Murray divorced his second wife, costume designer Jennifer Butler, in 2008.

Kelis responded in a June 2023 Instagram post of her in a bikini, saying, "lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all" after a commenter asked her: "Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?"

She also wrote, "everyones dumb and will believe everything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who's really laughing."