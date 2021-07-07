Bill Cosby's attorney 'looking forward' to fighting Playboy mansion civil suit accusing him of assault

Bill Cosby 's attorney has issued a statement in response to a civil lawsuit brought on by high-powered attorney Gloria Allred .

"With the reversal of Mr. Cosby’s conviction, his legal team, led by Jennifer Bonjean of the Bonjean Law Group, now turns its attention to the civil lawsuit brought by Gloria Allred on behalf of her client Judy Huth. Since Mr. Cosby’s release from prison and the dismissal of all charges against him, Ms. Allred has been hard at work giving press statements about the alleged merits of her client’s 45-year-old allegations. Ms. Bonjean looks forward to fighting the case in the courthouse where it matters – rather than at press conferences on the courthouse stairs where it doesn’t," Cosby's attorney Jennifer Bonjean's statement reads.

Bonjean said a status hearing has been set for Aug. 13, "where we anticipate that the court will lift the stay that was entered in 2018 and we can get to the business of vindicating Mr. Cosby once and for all."

The statement from Cosby's lawyer comes days after Allred, who represents 33 women who accused the " Cosby Show " actor of misconduct, announced she is proceeding with a new civil trial against the disgraced actor in Los Angeles County .

BILL COSBY ACCUSERS' ATTORNEY GLORIA ALLRED SAYS SHE'LL PROCEED WITH CIVIL SUIT AGAINST HIM

Cosby, 83, served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia after being convicted of aggravated indecent assault. He was released last week after his conviction was overturned on technical grounds.

In a press conference held after Cosby's release, Allred, who also represents accusers in various other high-profile sexual misconduct suits, said that "Mr. Cosby is not home free."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the lawsuit, Allred will represent a woman who alleges that she is a victim of child sexual abuse by the former comedian. The accuser claims Cosby abused her at the Playboy mansion in Southern California in her youth.

The case had been stayed for trial until the conclusion of Cosby's criminal case, which took place last week with the overturning.

Allred previously said she plans to hold a status conference with the court in Santa Monica, California, in August to inform the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overturn the conviction at that time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We do expect that a date will be set for any further discovery and for trial of our case very soon by the court," she said.

The new case will include a second deposition under oath of Cosby, Allred said.