Bill Cosby says insurer is settling another accuser's suit without his permission

Imprisoned actor Bill Cosby says his insurance company is settling another lawsuit filed by a female accuser without his permission.

Cosby in a statement accuses American International Group Inc. of "egregious behavior." He says he could have proven he was in New York during the alleged 2008 encounter with 18-year-old Chloe Goins at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

Goins says Cosby drugged and molested her. A hearing in the case is set for Wednesday in Los Angeles. Messages were left with her lawyers and AIG officials Tuesday.

BILL COSBY REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH SEVEN WOMEN IN MASS. DEFAMATION LAWSUIT

The 81-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term near Philadelphia after a jury last year found he sexually assaulted a woman at his home in 2004.

AIG earlier this month settled defamation lawsuits filed in Massachusetts by seven other Cosby accusers.