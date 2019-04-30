Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Bill Cosby
Published

Bill Cosby bail request rejected by appeals court

Associated Press
close
Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in state prisonVideo

Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison

Judge Steven O'Neill sentenced 81-year-old comedian Bill Cosby for sexually assaulting Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand in 2004; Rick Leventhal reports from Norristown, Pennsylvania.

An appeals court has denied Bill Cosby's latest request to leave prison on bail while he fights his sex-assault conviction.

Defense lawyers say the 81-year-old comedian is likely to have his conviction overturned because of trial errors.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says they aren't surprised by the Pennsylvania Superior Court order Monday denying last week's bail motion.

BILL COSBY FIGHTING $1 MILLION MONTHLY LEGAL PAYMENTS IN ARBITRATION

He says the filing was meant to point out that Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill hasn't issued a post-trial opinion the defense needs to pursue Cosby's appeal. They plan to challenge several trial rulings, including O'Neill's decision to let five other accusers testify at last year's trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. District Attorney Kevin Steele calls Cosby's bail motion "fraught with inaccuracies."