‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco’s partner was unaware of her TV fame until family ‘kept’ doing one thing

Kaley Cuoco’s boyfriend may be one of the few people who didn't know about her career-making role as Penny on "The Big Bang Theory."

Tom Pelphrey revealed recently that he hadn’t seen anything she had done when they first started dating, including her massively successful turn as fledgling actress and Cheesecake Factory waitress Penny on "The Big Bang Theory."

"When I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom's partner — who apparently was a ‘Big Bang Theory’ fan — was there, and he kept calling her Penny. I had no clue what was going on," the "Love & Death" actor told W magazine in an interview published Tuesday.

"So, I pulled Kaley aside, like, ‘I'm sorry, I don't understand what's happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?’ She's like, ‘That's my character in ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ I was completely unaware. I've watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she's fantastic."

Cuoco starred in the popular sitcom about an aspiring actress who lives across the hall from two physicists from 2007 until 2019, making it one of her most famous roles.

The show also starred Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik.

Aside from "The Big Bang Theory" Pelphrey admitted he hadn’t seen her in "8 Simple Rules," "Charmed," "The Flight Attendant" or anything else she’d done.

"I hadn't seen Kaley in anything," he admitted of Cuoco, whom he met in April 2022 at the "Ozark" premiere, which he starred in. "Look, I live in a cave. Before I met Kaley, I was living in upstate New York, on a dirt road, in the middle of the woods, without much Wi-Fi. She's brought me into modern times."

When asked about his celebrity crush as a child, he said he thought Wynona Ryder was the "most beautiful" woman he thought he’d ever seen then, but quickly added, "Now I have a crush on Kaley Cuoco — a deep and abiding crush, a love crush on Kaley."

Pelphrey also discussed their daughter Matilda whom Cuoco gave birth to in March.

"I see myself a little bit in her," he told the interviewer after being asked. "She's got one dimple on her left cheek, like I do. Other than that, though, I see Kaley. Kaley says she sees me, but when Matilda's kind of confused or frustrated about something, she makes these faces, and I'm like, 'Oh my god, there's your mom.'"