Kaley Cuoco reveals feeling ‘horribly sick,’ shows off baby bump after pregnancy news

Kaley Cuoco is getting candid about her pregnancy journey after sharing her baby news on Tuesday.

"The Big Bang Theory" star took to her Instagram to reveal she was feeling "horribly sick" in a series of throwback photos.

During her first trimester, the mom-to-be revealed her mini baby bump and wrote in a caption:



"Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!"

Cuoco was seen in the next video alongside a horse and wrote "introducing the bub to the horses."

The 36-year-old actress shared a photo of her napping while filming her upcoming movie "Role Play."

"This was every day between setups lol," the text read over her photo, along with a green sickness animated emoji.

In the photo of Cuoco napping, she is seen wearing AirPods with luggage placed next to her.

She continued to point out her pregnancy cravings in a photo of her eating and shared that she had a "Subway sandwich craze that lasted about three days."

"The Flight Attendant" star is expecting her first child with "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey.

The actress expressed how excited she was that Pelphrey found her a tuna sandwich in Denmark and continuously thanked him in the next video on her Instagram story.

"Baby, anything for you…I love you so much," he responded before they both shared a kiss.

Cuoco continued to share her memories by posting a photo of her in a pink gown at the 2022 Emmy Awards next and said, "Remember when we all laughed realizing this dress would not have fit even a week later lol."

While she shared a series of baby bump photos, Pelphrey also took to his Instagram to post his excitement about their new soon-to-be family.

"And then it was even MORE BETTER," he wrote, adding several pink bow emojis.

"Love you more than ever," he added, tagging Cuoco in the post.

The actress recently went through a divorce with her ex-husband, Karl Cook. Their divorce was finalized in June after three years of marriage.