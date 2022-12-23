Kaley Cuoco shares pic of boyfriend Tom Pelphrey kissing her baby bump in sweet pregnancy photo shoot

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are in baby bliss in new Instagram photos.

In a recent Instagram post, Cuoco celebrated her pregnancy by posting a series of photos of her and boyfriend Pelphrey in their pregnancy photo shoot. In the sweet shots, the parents to be can be seen smiling, excited to meet their bundle of joy, and in one, Pelphrey can be seen kissing Cuoco's baby bump.

Cuoco could be seen wearing a brown fall sweater, paired with a floral skirt, while Pelphrey kept it casual in a blue sweater and jeans. In the caption, she thanked the photographer and included a few different emojis, including a unicorn, a bow and a Christmas tree.

Pelphrey posted his own set of photos, both from the same day as the photo shoot, and some from them at home as well, including one of the two of them with Santa Claus. Like Cuoco, the "Ozark" actor chose to caption his photos using a set of emojis, including a Christmas tree, a bow and a horse.

KALEY CUOCO SAYS SHE WILL ‘NEVER GET MARRIED AGAIN’ FOLLOWING DIVORCE FROM KARL COOK

The "Big Bang Theory" star first announced she was pregnant with her first child in October, revealing she is having a girl at the same time. She made the announcement on Instagram, writing "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. beyond blessed and over the moon."

The couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year, before making their red carpet debut on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. They announced their relationship via an Instagram post in which they shared a few photos of them kissing, as well as some of them just hanging out.

The two reportedly met at the season four premiere of "Ozark," where it was "love at first sight" for Cuoco, and she was definitely interested in pursuing him.

"When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight," Cuoco told "Extra" in September. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah.’ It was very magical. … It was perfect."

Prior to getting involved with Pelphrey, Cuoco was married to Karl Cook, however the two called it quits after three years, ultimately getting a divorce in September 2021. At the time of the split, Cuoco and Cook released a joint statement, saying "despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

Before that, Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Although Cuoco is happy now and is starting a family of her own, she maintains she does not plan on getting married any time soon, or ever again. "The Flight Attendant" actress opened up to Glamour about her decision, saying she is open to a relationship, just not a marriage.

"I will never get married again," Cuoco said in the April issue. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."