'Big Bang Theory' showrunners defend finale's big Leonard and Penny reveal after fan backlash

The showrunners behind “The Big Bang Theory” are defending one of the bigger choices they made in the recent series finale.

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will discuss the series finale of “The Big Bang Theory.”]

As Sheldon and Amy got the surprise of their lives with a Nobel Peace Prize win, Leonard and Penny were sitting on a secret surprise of their own. It was revealed halfway through the hour-long series wrap up that Penny was two months pregnant with their first child.

However, some fans were perplexed at how happy the couple seemed with the news given that they’d previously discussed a desire to not have kids.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Steve Holland and Stephen Molaro explained why they wanted to give Penny the ending they did.

“Leonard and Penny had been talking about having children — and the decision not to — this season.Their relationship was really the jumping off point of this whole show and it felt important to us to honor that relationship,” Holland said. “I love them together and I wanted to know that they were ending in a happy place.”

Molaro added: “I like that we were able to jump over a lot of the pregnancy tropes and learn after the fact that Penny is two months pregnant. We did that [two-month] jump in time and she's still wrapping her head around it because Penny wasn't sure how she felt about it. I'm really happy that we were able to get in a direct nod to the pilot in Sheldon's final speech, too.”

Despite the showrunners explaining their decision, fans were not happy with the choice and immediately took to Twitter to voice their concern that it spat in the face of Penny’s previous character development.

“Big Bang Theory, making Penny pregnant after saying she she didn’t want kids, especially pregnant after drunken sex, is the grossest thing on TV in a longtime. Couples who don’t want kids will thank you in advance for the increase in stupid comments," one user wrote.

"So... Penny has spent the entire show VEHEMENTLY not wanting kids... but suddenly, because it's the finale, she is pregnant and happy about it. Her only unique character arc took a complete nosedive into stereotypical nonsense... Glad this show is over," another disgruntled fan noted.

"Penny has been ADAMANET all season that she doesn't want kids. And now she's pregnant. The one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen. We can't possibly have a woman not have kids," a third wrote.