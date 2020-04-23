Beyoncé partners with Twitter CEO for $6M donation in coronavirus relief: 'Communities of color are suffering'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Beyoncé is helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy winner, 38, said she is focusing her coronavirus relief efforts on organizations that are helping communities of color that have been hit hard by the outbreak.

The superstar announced on Thursday that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds for a variety of groups working to provide basic necessities in cities like Detroit, Houston, New York and New Orleans.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement on the singer’s website read. “Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health, and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities.”

"Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," it continued.

"In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis."

Part of the money will go to support efforts by the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in hard-hit cities. Money is also going to organizations such as No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen and more.

On Saturday, Beyonce took part in the One World: Together at Home special and offered a very special message to frontline workers.

"Tonight we celebrate true heroes,” the "Halo" singer said. “Those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy. To the doctors, the nurses and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety.”

She added: “To those in the food industry, deliver workers, mail carriers, sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.