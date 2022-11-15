Beyoncé dominates Grammy nominations, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, ABBA pick up several nods

The nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards are out and Beyoncé landed on top with nine nominations.

Beyoncé earned both record and song of the year nominations for her hit "Break My Soul," while her album, "Renaissance," garnered the coveted album of the year nomination. Her husband, Jay-Z, also got five nods this year, making the spouses tied for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 nods each.

Nearly half of this year’s leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color, according to the recording academy.

Lizzo and Adele are nominated in both the record and song of the year category along with Beyoncé, Lizzo for her massive hit "About Damn Time," and Adele for her song "Easy On Me." Their albums "Special" and "30," respectively, both received a nomination for album of the year.

Harry Styles was similarly successful, with his song "As It Was" being nominated for both record and song of the year, and his album "Harry's House" getting the album of the year nod.

Taylor Swift made history with her song of the year nomination for "All Too Well (10 minute version)." She became the most nominated female artist in Grammy history in that category. Swift, who re-recorded her music and released the album "Red (Taylor's Version)," was nominated for a total of five awards.

The 32-year-old, who has 11 Grammys and 42 total nominations, was also celebrated for her work on the movie "Where The Crawdads Sing." Her song "Carolina" received a nod for best song written for visual media.

Other big names that raked in the nominations were Kendrick Lamar with eight, Mary J. Blige with six, and ABBA, the Swedish supergroup, with four.

The honors were revealed by several notable performers, including Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend and Smokey Robinson.

Five new categories were added by the Academy, including songwriter of the year, non-classical; best alternative music performance; best Americana performance; best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media; and best spoken word poetry album.

The awards show will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.