'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Ian Ziering calls on law enforcement to take action after biker attack

"Beverly Hills, 90210" actor Ian Ziering confirmed he was the victim of a violent attack on New Year’s Eve.

Ziering, 59, updated fans on his condition after he and his 12-year-old daughter were "aggressively" attacked by bikers.

"I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation," Ziering shared on Instagram. "In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

Although the actor said he and his daughter were both left "completely unscathed," he addressed his concerns about "the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

The father of two pointed out that he finds the traumatizing incident "unacceptable" and called on law enforcement to take action immediately.

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," he noted. "As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

Ziering added that he’s always been an advocate for "standing up against intimidation and misconduct" and emphasized the importance of "personal and community safety."

"I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences," he said in part.

He concluded his post by thanking his loved ones and fans during the "challenging moment" and wished his followers a happy new year.

Ziering shared the social media post with a photo of him smiling and included text over his video explaining the situation. The video played "A Sky Full of Stars" by Coldplay in the background.



The actor was involved in a street brawl with a group of bikers in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to TMZ.

A video showed Ziering's vehicle surrounded by multiple riders on mini-motorized bikes on Hollywood Boulevard before the actor got out of his car.

Ziering was then seen swinging at one of the bikers whose motorbike was parked directly in front of the actor’s car.

It is unclear what prompted him to throw a punch or if one of the motorcycles had collided with Ziering’s vehicle.

Other bikers are seen surrounding the actor as four people started throwing punches at him after he appeared to knock the helmeted person to the ground.

Soon after, Ziering was seen running across a busy street and away from the scene of the incident with the helmeted and masked people still following him and attempting to get hits in on him.

One of the bikers even grabbed onto Ziering’s back as he ran for the sidewalk while another attempted to trip Ziering, but missed him entirely.

No one watching or taping the whole ordeal attempted to help the actor.

Ziering was eventually able to get away on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before returning to his vehicle and driving off.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and reps for Ziering but has not yet heard back.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.