Bette Midler jabs Lori Loughlin over college admissions scandal

Bette Midler took a shot at Lori Loughlin over her involvement in the ongoing college admissions scandal.

Midler addressed the former “Fuller House” star after she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, revealed they plan to plead not guilty to new federal charges related to bribery. The “Hocus Pocus” actress hinted that, due to her celebrity, Loughlin can expect a light sentence.

“Lori Laughlin [sic] has pleaded not guilty to new college admissions charges. She must be really starting to panic that the judge might put her away for...oh, I don’t know...hours!” Midler wrote.

Although she's not mentioned by name, the jab may also be a reference to actress Felicity Huffman, who served 11 days of a 14-day prison sentence for her role in the infamous scam ring. Huffman confessed to paying a proctor to correct her oldest daughter’s answers on the SAT. She considered the same for her younger daughter but ultimately decided against it. In addition to 14 days in prison, Huffman also received one year of probation, was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine. Many were quick to note that Huffman's sentence seemed light given her crime.

Loughlin and her husband, meanwhile, are accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never rowing in the sport.

The Justice Department announced that the couple, along with nine other parents, were indicted on federal charges related to bribery. A grand jury in Boston indicted the parents on charges of trying to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding. In this case, they're accused of paying to get their children admitted to the University of Southern California.

The couple also waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them. Prosecutors are pressuring those who have pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal to acknowledge their guilt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.